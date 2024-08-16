Pedestrian struck, killed by car near Fairchild Air Force Base
A woman is dead after being struck by a car west of Airway Heights late Thursday night.
The woman, who has not been identified, was walking eastbound on U.S. Highway 2 in the road near Fairchild Air Force Base around 9:30 p.m. She suddenly crossed the westbound lanes and was struck by a car, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional details were immediately available .