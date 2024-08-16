Topgolf planned for Liberty Lake

Topgolf, a golfing entertainment company, is looking to open a location in Liberty Lake similar to one in pictured hear in Hillsboro, OR. (Courtesy of Topgolf)

Liberty Lake has a few golf courses to go around for its 12,000-some residents, but another golfing attraction could be headed for the town.

Topgolf Callaway Brands, a global entertainment company, is looking to the Inland Northwest for their next expansion.

According to applications submitted to the city of Liberty Lake, the company is eyeing a vacant piece of property less than a mile west of Trailhead Golf Course.

Though Liberty Lake golfers have plenty of venues to spend an afternoon, Topgolf isn’t your father’s golfing experience.

Courtesies, quiet voices and course etiquettes are replaced with mega flat screens, thumping music and advanced ball-tracking technology that automatically keeps score.

For between $25 and $50, people can rent out a bay, which is similar to a lane at a bowling alley, and can whack golf balls into a field dotted with numerous objectives.

With 70 locations in the United States and a handful of others in Dubai, China, Australia and the United Kingdom, where it was founded, Topgolf facilities are often grandiose structures that host multiple bar areas, entertainment areas and driving ranges with tees on three stories.

Renton, Hillsboro and Boise are the nearest locations, but Liberty Lake is a still prospective location.

At the northeastern intersection of County Vista Drive and Kramer Parkway, the location is adjacent to a property that has been discussed to host a Costco store.

Before building their driving range, Topgolf officials must first gain the support of the city council to allow an exemption to lighting restrictions in the area, according to city records. The council is scheduled to consider the exemption on Tuesday.