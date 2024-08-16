Idaho’s Chris King, a graduate of Washington State, becomes new ‘voice of the Cougs’

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

Chris King followed in the tradition of one iconic Palouse sports broadcaster. He is now moving to a nearby press box where he will be the latest to succeed the echoes of another.

Washington State University Athletics and Learfield’s Washington State Sports Properties announced King will be the new “voice of the Cougs.” He will be the play-by-play announcer for WSU football, men’s basketball and baseball, beginning with the Cougars’ football season-opener against Portland State August 31. He replaces Matt Chazanow, who left WSU this year after a decade as WSU’s play-by-play announcer for a similar role at North Carolina State.

King graduated from WSU’s Edward R. Murrow College of Communications in 2009.

“This opportunity means the world to me,” King said in a statement. “As a proud WSU and Murrow graduate who grew up listening to Bob Robertson, this is an absolute dream come true.”

The late Robertson provided the soundtrack of autumn and winter on the Palouse for WSU fans for 52 years. He was the Cougars’ play-by-play announcer from 1964-2011 then continued as an analyst from 2012-2018, when he retired. His signature signoff: “Always be a good sport. Be a good sport all ways,” characterized WSU athletics for generations.

“We are thrilled to bring Chris King home and have him as the play-by-play voice of Cougar athletics,” said WSU director of athletics Anne McCoy in a statement.

King spent two years announcing women’s basketball at Boise State before moving back to the Palouse, where he succeeded Tom Morris as the University of Idaho’s men’s basketball “voice of the Vandals” in 2013. In 2021, he also took over football play-by-play announcing. In addition, he hosted a weekly coaches’ show and created the Vandal Insider Podcast.

At Idaho, King continued the tradition of the Vandals’ legendary “voice,” Bob Curtis, who was Idaho’s football and basketball play-by-play announcer from 1958-2004.

Curtis was named Idaho Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Associated 33 times. King continued the tradition of award winning. In 2017 and 2023, he was named Idaho Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

In addition to his work with the Vandals, King, originally from Marysville, Washington, called minor-league baseball games for the Tri-City Dust Devils from 2012 to 2021, and before that for the Wenatchee AppleSox for three years.

He has also worked in communications for the West Coast League since 2016, most recently as the league’s deputy commissioner.

Randy Schwaegler, Washington State Sports Properties general manager, said in a press release “this is a dream job for Chris, and he understands that this role isn’t only about calling games but about bringing special moments to our loyal Cougar fanbase. He will be a great representative of our university, our brand, and our culture.”