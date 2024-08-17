Biden’s goodbye to politics will begin on convention stage

By Katie Rogers New York Times

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden’s goodbye to half a century in national politics will begin in earnest Monday.

When he takes the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago that evening, Biden will establish his time in office and his political legacy as the foundation for the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris, the new Democratic nominee.

According to Biden aides who previewed the themes of the president’s remarks, he will say that she is the best person to finish a campaign he started – one that remains rooted in protecting democratic ideals and preventing a second term for former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee. The aides spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to detail the plans.

It will be a bittersweet moment for Biden, who left the race and turned the keys of his campaign over to Harris less than a month ago. Since then, she has headlined packed rallies and delivered forceful campaign speeches, and the president has largely receded from center stage.

But Biden, who is supportive of Harris and appreciates the momentum around her, the aides said, plans to ramp up his campaign schedule. He has also been focused on sealing up his legacy as a one-term president, but one who pulled the nation out of an economic spiral during the coronavirus pandemic, a point he will make in his speech.

On Friday, Biden left Washington for Camp David for the weekend; he was scheduled to go over his speech with Mike Donilon, a close adviser, and Vinay Reddy, his chief speechwriter.

In his speech, the president will also frame Harris’ campaign as continuing policies and ideals he has long championed. Biden’s remarks are to make the case that “democracy prevailed” with his election in 2020, and that a win for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in November would mean that “democracy is preserved.”

Before Biden speaks, first lady Jill Biden is scheduled to deliver brief remarks. Her time in office was spent supporting cancer research initiatives and military families. She also lent her platform to many of the administration’s broader efforts, including a coronavirus vaccine campaign, and much of her time was spent on the campaign trail and at fundraising events in support of her husband’s re-election effort.

The Biden aides said organizers of the convention would work to recognize the president’s legacy throughout the week. Delegates will receive goody bags in which officials with the United Center, the host venue, included coffee beans for a “cup of Joe” as a tribute to Biden.

Several Biden family members are expected to join the president and Jill Biden at the convention Monday. The family is not expected to stay throughout the week. Biden wants to speak and then hand off the convention to Harris and Walz, the aides said. The digital banners in the convention that day will call back to Biden by displaying messages like “Spread the faith” and “History is in your hands” before going dark and converting to messages associated with Harris.

Other speakers Monday will include Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee. Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, is scheduled to speak Wednesday, according to a person familiar with their schedule.

The rest of Biden’s time in office, the Biden aides said, will be spent working to cut costs and implement legislation, and will include a packed foreign policy agenda.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.