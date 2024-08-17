Coeur d’Alene man suspected of pointing laser at helicopter, interfering with flight, is arrested

A 30-year-old Coeur d’Alene man faces felony assault charges after police say he shined a laser at a Kootenai County Regional Air Support helicopter, interfering with the aircraft’s patrol Friday night.

Deputies with the air support unit were aboard the helicopter conducting a routine patrol at about 10:45 p.m. when someone on the ground pointed a high-powered laser at the helicopter, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The pilot and two tactical flight officers were wearing night vision goggles to help them navigate the controls and terrain of the area, deputies said. The laser was amplified by their goggles, rendering their vision useless and causing the pilot to lose airspeed and drop altitude.

Using the helicopter’s forward-looking infrared camera, they located the suspect in a parking lot and directed patrol units to his location, according to the release.

Coeur d’Alene police found the vehicle the suspect was last seen in and identified him as a 30-year-old Coeur d’Alene resident. The man, whose identity was not released, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

The Federal Aviation Administration and FBI are investigating and can impose civil penalties and felony charges for pointing a laser at an aircraft, the sheriff’s office said.