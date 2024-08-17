Downtown Pullman construction impacts businesses differently

Construction workers compact crushed rock over new utility pipes on East Main Street on Wednesday in Pullman. The work in part of a project to rebuild Main Street, public spaces and infrastructure in downtown Pullman. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review)

PULLMAN – April was just the beginning of construction in downtown, leaving local businesses to fend for themselves with limited space to bring in customers.

Pullman Mayor Francis Benjamin said the $12 million project is at the point where most of the underground pipe work is done and is now in the process of rebuilding road surfaces as well as adding curbs, gutters and everything on the top.

There is still a lot of work to be done with the project, though, including tree planting, benches and bike lanes. Benjamin said he expects to have one-lane traffic open in mid-October, and the project to be completely finished by the end of November.

There is a hard deadline for paving state highways because after a certain date, weather leads to the pavement deteriorating faster, so the main focus right now is to get the roads open to help downtown businesses and focus on the other aspects later, he said.

Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream, as well as the flower shop attached to it, has had a significant decrease in customers since the downtown Pullman project started, said Chris Chandler, ice cream shop co-owner and flower shop special projects manager.

“It’s not quite what it was last year. We don’t get as much organic drive-by traffic where people just stop in. They’re coming down here for a reason more than just coming to wander around,” Chandler said. “But overall, we’re happy with how we were able to make it through this portion of the project so far.”

Because of the closed off street in front of the two stores, outdoor seating is available behind the building for customers to enjoy their coffee, ice cream or pastries. But Chandler said people are not using the space as much.

When the project first started, the business was still able to have outdoor seating in the front of the building, and people would sit in the front to watch the construction and because it was shaded, he said. But a month and a half in, more infrastructure was taken out, so the seating had to be taken out too.

“We get some people in the afternoons, but it’s not as much,” Chandler said. “But with the redo of the alley in the evenings, we get quite a few people sitting back there.”

Across the street from the ice cream parlor is Brused Books, where customers rely heavily on the back door to get to the thrifted book shop despite the front door still being open.

Brused Books owner Sandy Castle del Conte said the bookstore has a lot of loyal, die-hard customers who have braved the construction to shop.

“It’s been slow, but I’m starting to feel like we’re going to make it through, which is a load off our shoulders,” Castle del Conte said. “But I know it’s been incredibly hard for our neighbors around here.”

When the project is done and the road opens back up, Castle del Conte said she expects to see a honeymoon phase, where customers are excited to see what the changes are, so she hopes to see more people coming through when the road is completed.

Pizza Perfection, while just a few doors down from Brused Books, has had a completely different experience with the construction in front of the building.

General manager Jaime Boumont said the project has only made the pizza parlor busier because the construction employees will get pizza for lunch.

With the business’ back entrance and extra parking nearby, it is easier for people to get to Pizza Perfection despite Kamiaken Street being completely closed.

Chandler said once the project is completed, the sidewalks will be more walkable for older customers who had difficulty getting to the businesses because of tripping hazards.

“Overall, it’s going to slow people down on Main Street, so there’s a better chance of somebody pulling over and coming in, rather than trying to race through town,” he said.