In final scrimmage, WSU QBs John Mateer, Zevi Eckhaus both with turnovers as starting decision looms

Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) throws the ball against the defense during WSU’s second and final scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

PULLMAN – Tre Shackelford likes to say there’s a difference in John Mateer and Zevi Eckhaus’ leadership styles. The two Washington State quarterbacks vying for the job like to point their guys in the right directions in different ways, according to Shackelford.

Mateer, Shackelford says, is a little tough-love. He might come off a little aggressive, but it’s all with the best intentions, all an effort to put his teammates in the best spots. Eckhaus, meanwhile, might give you a tap on the back and give you some words of encouragement.

“John is more of a vocal leader,” Shackelford said after Saturday’s WSU scrimmage, the Cougs’ second and final of fall camp, which has come to an end. “He’s been here, so of course he has the swag, and he has everyone’s back. I feel like he’s more vocal, and he’s a little more passionate.”

Come Sunday, Shackelford and his teammates will be hearing more of one than the other. WSU coach Jake Dickert and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle will name their starter, then release the news publicly on Monday, Dickert said earlier this week.

For Mateer and Eckhaus, the latter a transfer from FCS Bryant in Rhode Island, it was the final chance to make a strong impression on coaches. Dickert and his staff have kept things quiet, singing the praises of both quarterbacks across these 15 practices, but only one can win the starting gig.

Still, they looked about even in Saturday’s scrimmage, which was under the lights at Gesa Field. Both tossed interceptions, Mateer with two: One in the end zone to nickelback Kapena Gushiken and one to redshirt sophomore cornerback Ethan O’Connor. Eckhaus also tossed a pick in the end zone, intercepted by freshman cornerback Kenny Worthy.

“Both of them turned the ball over tonight, especially in the red zone,” Dickert said of Mateer and Eckhaus, who piloted the first- and second-team units, respectively. “We’ve been emphasizing that. We’ll kind of see what the tape says, but it’s gonna be a body of work all the way from the spring through now. We’re gonna make a really confident decision, feel comfortable doing that, and those guys will lead our team to success.”

Indeed, it’s been a long time coming for Mateer and Eckhaus, who have been competing with each other since the beginning of spring practices. Eckhaus originally signed with Jacksonville State out of the transfer portal, but because transfers don’t enter into binding agreements until they enroll in classes at their new school, he was able to flip to WSU.

Mateer, meanwhile, is coming off a two-year stint as former QB Cam Ward’s backup. It’s given him a chance to internalize the offense and learn Arbuckle’s schemes last fall, but he still has not played a ton of football as a Cougar. He may have a deeper understanding of the offense, but Eckhaus has impressed Arbuckle as a quick learner, he said earlier in fall camp.

Either way, it’s an enormous decision for Dickert and Arbuckle, who must find a way to limit the turnovers that plagued Ward and last year’s team. They have plated a high priority on limiting interceptions, which is part of what made evaluating Mateer and Eckhaus’ outing in Saturday’s scrimmage a little tricky. Both acquitted themselves well, hitting a cadre of receivers on short and intermediate routes, but turnovers became an issue.

The cornerback who hauled in Mateer’s second interception, O’Connor, appears to have won a starting job. He has ascended rapidly in recent practices, especially with incumbent Jamorri Colson missing the last few sessions with an undisclosed injury. Dickert would rather have seen no interceptions, of course, but O’Connor’s rise has impressed him all the same.

“We’re gonna need three corners, so those guys will be three starters,” Dickert said of O’Connor, Colson and Stephen Hall. “To me, all guys playing major reps. Ethan continues to get better and better, and it’s just the maturity of those moments, putting them out there. It’s been really fun to see.”