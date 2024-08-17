Man out on bond suspected of attempted murder, now in jail with three warrants

Federal and local police arrested a man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder after he skipped his trial for two other domestic violence incidents two years ago.

Nathan Benninger had been arrested in July 2022 for two different charges of second-agree assault. He was let out on bond, but failed to comply with his trial date. So two warrants were issued, said Greg Gowin, Steven’s County chief deputy sheriff.

On Aug. 7, he attempted to kill his current partner by firing his gun at her, according to Gowin. The two warrants for his initial domestic violence charges were issued the day after.

The Steven’s County Sherrif’s Office worked with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team to find Benninger and make the arrest, he said. They were able to locate him Thursday evening.

When the SWAT Team arrived shortly after midnight Friday, Benninger was armed and had barricaded himself inside a building.

Eventually, Benninger was safely apprehended and is now booked into the Stevens County Jail. His first appearance in court will be early next week.