Pedestrian, dog die in Division Street crash

A pedestrian and dog were killed after they were struck by a driver Friday night on North Division Street.

Officers responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the crash on Division Street and Lincoln Road, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. The pedestrian, a male, was reportedly struck by a pickup and unconscious in the road.

Medics tried to save the pedestrian’s life, but he died at the scene, police said. A dog walking with the pedestrian also died in the crash.

Officers interviewed the driver and impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

The driver told police he was driving south on Division and approaching Lincoln Road when he saw a northbound vehicle swerve. The driver then saw a male in front of his vehicle in the road and was unable to avoid hitting him, he told police.

Officers shut down roads around the intersection and Major Crimes Unit investigators assisted with the investigation.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the pedestrian.