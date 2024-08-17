Police: Montana registered sex offender arrested on South Hill after following minor, fondling himself

A registered sex offender from Montana was arrested Friday in Spokane after police say he followed a minor and fondled himself on the South Hill.

Eric D. Gray, 28, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, according to a Spokane police news release. Gray was also booked on two counts of indecent exposure for a prior incident.

Officers were called at about 9:40 a.m. Friday to Rockwood Boulevard and Helena Street for a suspect in a sex crime complaint from the previous day, police said. Police had been looking for the man after receiving complaints of lewd conduct and indecent exposure the past few days in the area.

While Gray was detained by police, they were contacted by a minor and parent about an incident that had just happened, the release said. Officers were told Gray followed the minor for several blocks while pushing a scooter.

Gray called out to the minor as he was fondling himself when the victim got close to home. The minor told police Gray had a hand in his pants while following her.

The suspect was pushing or riding a scooter before and after the prior reported incidents.

Gray is listed as a registered sex offender out of Montana with previous convictions for indecent exposure, police said.

Anyone with information about recent incidents involving lewd behavior that may be related is asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2024-20166224.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Gray remained in jail Saturday night on a $10,000 bond.