Metallic and bronze accents serve as the perfect complement when paired with white. (Handout/TNS) (HO)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

White has long been viewed as a formal color, typically reserved for living and sitting rooms that are seldom used. These days, those searching for a look that is light, bright and minimalist are choosing winter white as the color of choice. Winter white, unlike stark, bright white, has cream and taupe properties that can serve as the ideal foundation color for those looking to achieve a neutral color palette.

If you want to incorporate the beauty of winter white into your home, here are some top tips.

Do’s

DO Blend different shades and tones of white in a single space. This is no longer considered taboo, it is OK to mix different shades of white in a single space.

DO consider neutral or mostly white artwork. Artwork helps to make a statement as well as introduce or compliment colors in a room.

DO pair winter white with other soothing colors such as soft gray or deeper shades of taupe.

DO consider metallics when looking to compliment white décor.

DO look for ways to bring “portable design” into your space as far as adding winter white, in the form of toss pillows, throws or accessories.

Don’ts

DON’T pair bright shades of white side by side. Slight off-hue tones may potentially look “dirty” when placed next to each other. Instead pair slightly different shades of white with darker or more winter white shades of white.

DON’T place white furnishings in high traffic areas in which they may be susceptible to frequent staining. Instead a more winter white or taupe color palette may be best as it helps to better to conceal.

DON’T forget that white is a color. Often the color white is ignored. But the reality is it can be used just like any other color, either as primary color for furniture and walls or as an accent.

DON’T overlook the opportunity to create a strong visual statement through the use of contrast. Black is a bold color that can be used to add a sense of contrast to a color palette.

DON’T ignore lighting. Lighting can be another opportunity to incorporate winter white into a space.