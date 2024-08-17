Son of a legendary rider, Kody Kopp has shred his own path in pursuit of third straight flat track title

Kody Kopp, of Mica, is going for this third straight Parts Unlimited AFT Singles championship this season. (Courtesy of Rick Ware Racing)

By Doug Pace The Spokesman-Review

Growing up with Mica native Joe Kopp for a father, a man also recognized as one of the most respected riders in American Motorcyclist Association Flat Track racing history, his 19-year-old son Kody has always been around a tight-knit group of success.

Over the last few years, the younger Kopp has established his own identity, and should he complete this Parts Unlimited AFT Singles season with a third consecutive championship, Kody’s racing history will be well on its way to building his own unmatched milestones.

Since 2022, Kopp has laid claim to two championships, entered this season with 16 wins in 36 starts, nabbed four fast time awards in that span and has never finished outside the top-10 running order in a main event.

Kopp’s success has propelled him into consideration as one of AMA’s rising stars with a future that much like his racing, is wide-open. What Kopp has done this season has shown the racing world consistency is all part of the game along with an all-out riding style.

In chasing a third-straight championship, Kopp set out to run up front each race. Thus far that goal is being accomplished with six wins in 13 starts, three races as the fast time qualifier and three races leading the most laps. That dominance has led Kopp to the podium in 12 of 13 starts as he’s built a 34-point lead on his closet championship contender.

“This has been a very consistent season, only finishing off the podium once. That keeps me competitive as I never like to lose, but when I do and the gaps are close, it keeps the mental side strong knowing I was still there speed wise,” Kopp said.

Those great results have been especially worthy as Kopp’s manufacture, KTM, choose to withdraw factory support to entries in the series. This change put Kopp into the stressful situation of finding new sponsorship and in the end, landing with a multi-dimensional race team.

Kopp now competes for Rick Ware Racing, a motorsports organization that fields entries in NASCAR, NHRA and other forms of racing along with their AMA motorcycle teams. Sponsorship for the season came from Parts Plus, the largest automotive program group in North America, Jacob Construction and several longtime supporters including Latus Motors, Fastrack Racing, Herb and Kathy Zanetti and Ken Nelson.

(Courtesy of American Flat Track)

“With KTM Factory deciding not to return this season we had to scramble to put together a deal. To have this great group of partners along for the ride as we chase the championship is awesome. Competing for Rick Ware Racing has been an incredible experience and we just want to keep it going,” Kopp said.

The last few seasons been a humbling experience for the teenager as he heads towards the month of September.

“As a kid from Mica I never thought I would be at this point in my career. Going for a third consecutive title is insane. Growing up I never dreamed that I’d ever win one championship. I’d wish it would happen but never thought it was possible. So going for three straight is crazy,” Kopp said.

Flat track racing is a mixture of rider, mechanic and machine all working as one for success. Physically fit riders are the norm as well and much of Kopp’s off-track time is spent training his body and mind for the weekend events.

“It’s one of the most demanding sports and you must stay healthy year-round to compete. (A day in the life of Kody Kopp away from the track) consists of a good cup of coffee in the morning, followed by either riding, bicycling, gym or anything else that keeps me in shape and ready to fight for a championship.”

From year to year the competition improves, and the challenges are magnified. Kopp has responded every time but acknowledges that 2024 is unique.

“I would say that so far this is the most demanding year of my racing career. It’s not just the competition being so stiff, but how much work has gone into it between my dad, myself and my team behind the scenes for us to reach the level of success we’ve had.”

Plans for next year are already being discussed and Kopp will keep all his options open.

“I don’t really know what’s next for me. There could be a chance to move up a class to the twin-cylinder motors, but we’ll just have to wait and see. Right now, we’re focused on one race at a time through the final month of the season.”