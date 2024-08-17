Two girls shot in gang altercation at Grant County Fair; 15-year-old boy arrested

A 15-year-old Wenatchee boy is suspected of shooting two girls during a gang dispute Friday night at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake.

The boy drew a handgun to fire at or display for a rival gang member when he discharged one round, according to Kyle Foreman, Grant County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

The bullet struck the boy’s 16-year-old girlfriend in the back and continued into a 14-year-old girl’s leg. The 14-year-old was a bystander and neither girl was the intended target, Foreman said.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the carnival portion of the fairgrounds.

The girls were taken to the hospital by ambulance and are in stable condition. Their injuries are serious but not life-threatening, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. Foreman said the 14-year-old had surgery to treat her wound.

Foreman said the altercation between the gang members drew the attention of deputies, who were at the fairgrounds approaching the area of the dispute when the shot was fired. Fair attendees pointed out the suspect who then ran, according to the Facebook post.

Foreman said attendees body-checked the boy into a carnival ride’s safety railing and tackled him to the ground before deputies detained him. The post said the boy had a handgun when he was detained.

Members of the public who were nearby when the shooting happened provided detectives with several videos that showed what happened, according to the sheriff’s office. Based on those videos and witness statements, the 15-year-old was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center in Wenatchee.

Investigators are recommending charges of two counts of first-degree assault with a firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Foreman said the shooter and his girlfriend were attending the fair with both of their parents.

The fairgrounds closed for the investigation, but resumed normal operations Saturday, which is the last day of the fair.

Foreman said a larger law enforcement presence, including deputies and officers from other jurisdictions, would be at the fair Saturday.

He said there are no metal detectors and no bag checks to enter the fairgrounds. Open and concealed carry are allowed at the fair, he said.

Foreman said the sheriff’s office will work with the fairgrounds staff about security enhancements in the future.

On Thursday night, a 17-year-old boy was arrested at the fairgrounds on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, criminal trespassing and a felony warrant, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

A second incident that night involved a reported fight and again resulted in a minor found carrying a handgun. The minor was released to his parents and a report was filed with the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges, the post stated.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting and has not yet spoken with detectives is asked to call (509) 762-1160 and reference case No. 24GS10016.