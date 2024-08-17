Zephyr’s USL Super League debut ends in 1-1 draw with Fort Lauderdale

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Zephyr FC didn’t earn a win in its inaugural match, but the club didn’t disappoint, either.

On a historic sporting night for Spokane, the Zephyr gave an encouraging debut for their sellout audience. They scored early and slipped in the later stages of their back-and-forth USL Super League women’s match against Fort Lauderdale United FC but held on for a 1-1 draw on Saturday evening in front of about 5,000 fans at ONE Spokane Stadium.

“Honestly, it was a relief because there was just so much unknown,” Zephyr coach Jo Johnson said. “Now, the players understand what game day looks like. They understand how awesome Spokane is – the crowd energy.

“We still got a point out of it. There are things to work on with a whole season ahead of us, but it was nice to get this under our belt.”

The lively home crowd didn’t have to wait long for the first big moment in Zephyr history. In the 17th minute, forward Emina Ekic tracked down a loose ball in United territory, then dribbled through a defender’s leg in the penalty box and drew a foul from behind.

Ekic exhibited confidence as she scooped up the ball and placed it for a penalty kick. She made a slight hesitation move to her left and tapped home an easy PK goal.

“Once they pointed to the spot, I was at peace, honestly, because I knew she was going to bury it,” Johnson said.

“I thought she was brilliant, setting things up not only for herself but for teammates. She’s very creative on the ball. It was cool to see. She’s quiet in the locker room but very loud on the field.”

Ekic ran toward her teammates after scoring and a large group of Zephyr players embraced as the crowd erupted and stomped the bleachers.

“Surreal – it was an awesome feeling,” said Ekic, a former first-round pick in the NWSL draft who spent last season as a pro in Australia. “We could feel the crowd behind us before the whistle, to the final whistle. We played together and it was a really memorable moment for the organization – for everyone, I think.”

The Zephyr’s back line played tight defense throughout the first half.

Fort Lauderdale had several possessions stymied on Spokane’s side of the field. United owned possession for 54.5% of the match and outshot the Zephyr 11-6, but the visitors couldn’t break through until the 72nd minute.

United’s Felicia Knox placed a perfect assist at the feet of Addie McCain, who chipped in a short-distance goal to tie the score.

Spokane missed a chance at the potential winner in the 85th minute. McKenzie Weinert sent a perfect cross into the goalie box, but Sophia Braun’s header went just outside. The Zephyr had three decent shot opportunities sail in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

“In the first game there’s always a lot of nerves,” Ekic said. “We want to play great football, but we know it’s a stepping stone. We can look at what we did well and our mistakes. We wished we got the three points. We’re happy to get the one, but we’re going to keep building and it’s going to get better throughout the season.”

The Zephyr will have a long break before returning to action Sept. 8 against Brooklyn FC at ONE Spokane Stadium.

“We don’t know exactly what we’re stepping into with a brand-new league and not having any scouting or film – not really knowing anybody,” Johnson said. “We made sure we did everything together. I thought they did that. I definitely saw really good moments. We want to keep the perspective that this is a really long season, so now we have a lot of work to do.”

Pregame moment shows Zephyr impact

Approximately 200 girls’ youth soccer players from the region joined the Zephyr on the field ahead of kickoff. Team president/co-owner Katie Harnetiaux addressed the crowd and said, “We did this for all of these girls, so they know when they grow up, they can come back home to Spokane to play professional soccer.”

It was an inspiring scene for the Zephyr. Ekic said she teared up and got goosebumps.

“The symbolism behind that was so special,” she said. “I felt like so many people had my back in that moment. … When I saw all of those girls, that was emotional. (Johnson) was emotional talking about the opportunity we have.

“Everyone talks about the impact we’re bringing to the community, but I really think the community impacts us so much, as well.”

Braun, who played for Gonzaga from 2018-22 before pro stints in Mexico and the NWSL, has relished the opportunity to give back to the community.

“Obviously, I love Spokane, but just the fact that we can be in a city where we can be role models and an inspiration for young girls and young athletes, it’s so special,” Braun said. “I don’t think it’s hit me yet, but seeing everybody out here was amazing. Being able to sign autographs and look those little girls in the eyes is so special, and something we’re so grateful for.”