‘This is now a Lexie Hull fan account’: Caitlin Clark praises Central Valley grad after Fever beat Storm

The Indiana Fever have turned things around since starting the season 1-8 with rookie phenom Caitlin Clark, and they finally figured out how to beat the Seattle Storm.

Kelsey Mitchell, Clark and Lexie Hull combined for 72 points and Indiana pulled away in the fourth quarter for an 92-75 victory over the Storm on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis.

Mitchell had 27 points for Indiana, Clark had 23 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and Hull had 22 points off the bench and was 6 of 7 from three-point range.

Clark, who has appeared to become close friends with Hull in recent social media posts, said after the game that she is going to change her social media bio to “Lexie Hull fan page.”

She made good on that promise.

This is now a Lexie Hull fan account — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) August 18, 2024

Indiana (13-15) was 0-3 against Seattle (17-10) entering the game, but salvaged the final game of the season series by outscoring Seattle 33-17 in the fourth quarter.

With a few seconds left in the game, Storm coach Noelle Quinn started jawing with Fever coach Christie Sides and the two had to be separated.

It was the Storm’s second straight loss after returning from a one-month break for the Olympics.

Indiana led by a point entering the final period, then took a 75-65 lead midway through the fourth quarter after a 7-1 run, causing the Storm to call a timeout.

Seattle responded with four straight points, but Hull countered with two straight three-pointers — giving her four in the period — to give Indiana an 81-69 lead with 4:01 left.

The Storm once again called a timeout. It didn’t stop the momentum at all.

The game started well enough for the Storm. They took a 17-13 lead after one quarter, getting late three-pointers from Sami Whitcomb and Jewell Loyd after Indiana had taken its first lead at 13-11.

Indiana took a 35-34 halftime lead behind Mitchell’s 11 first-half points and 10 off the bench from Hull. Clark had eight points, two rebounds and two assists in the first half but was 0-for-5 from three-point range.

Nneka Ogwumike had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in the first half for the Storm, which shot 37.1% from the field in the half (13 of 35) but 41.7% from three-point range (5 of 12).

Indiana led 59-58 after an entertaining, back-and-forth third quarter. The game seemed destined for an exciting finish, but instead the Fever turned it into a rout.

Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 26 points.