‘America, I gave my best to you,’ Biden tells DNC

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 19 in Chicago. Delegates, politicians and Democratic party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. (Getty Images)

By Nicholas Nehamas New York Times

CHICAGO – In a city where he was supposed to claim the mantle of the Democratic Party for the final time, at a convention where he was supposed to cement his political legacy, President Joe Biden instead passed the torch of leadership, wiping away tears as the crowd rose to its feet in a sustained standing ovation and chanted “Thank you, Joe.”

For Biden, the outpouring of gratitude for his decision to step aside and make way for Vice President Kamala Harris must have been bittersweet. But his remarks capping the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago were filled with optimism and a fighting spirit, even as he found one of the last major moments of his political career pushed out of prime time on the East Coast after other speakers ran long.

“For 50 years, like many of you, I’ve given my heart and soul to our nation and I’ve been blessed, a million times in return, with the support of the American people,” Biden said.

Biden’s speech and another earlier in the night from Hillary Clinton – who came closer than any other American woman to winning the White House – symbolized how Democrats are moving on from the old guard that has led their party for decades. The kickoff also served to emphasize the historic nature of Harris’ candidacy, and frame her as riding on the shoulders of the civil rights icons and the women who ran for president before her as she seeks to defeat former President Donald Trump.

Here are other highlights from the night:

A surprise appearance: Harris unexpectedly took the stage to thank Biden for his “lifetime of service to our nation.” “Let us fight for the ideals we hold dear, and let us always remember: When we fight, we win,” Harris told the delegates, who roared back those last five words, which have fast become a rallying cry for Democrats. Harris’ appearance to the pounding rhythm of Beyoncé’s “Freedom” energized the crowd on a night they had gathered to hear Biden say goodbye.

The glass ceiling: Clinton told Democrats that the “future is here,” soon after Harris made her surprise appearance. “I wish my mother and Kamala’s mother could see us,” Clinton said in an emotional address that had nearly every delegate on their feet. “They would say: ‘Keep going.’ ” She added: “This is our time, America. This is when we stand up. This is when we break through!”

A diverse roster: The opening night’s speakers highlighted the Democrats’ diversity as they celebrated Harris, the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to lead a major-party ticket for president. Many were women who spanned the generations and included all races, an unmistakable nod to the glass ceiling Harris is seeking to break. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York gave a spirited speech to a crowd that chanted her initials. Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles spoke of her decadeslong relationship with Harris.

A focus on abortion rights: Three women – Amanda Zurawski, Kaitlyn Joshua and Hadley Duvall – shared emotional personal stories about abortion and the post-Roe v. Wade America that Trump’s appointees to the Supreme Court helped create in 2022. “A second Trump term would rip away even more of our rights,” said Zurawski, who nearly died in Texas after she was denied an abortion following a miscarriage. They were followed by Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, who won his race in a red state in part by defending abortion rights. “All women should have the freedom to make their own decisions,” Beshear said, and praised the speakers for their courage.

Labor’s show of support: Shawn Fain, the president of the powerful United Auto Workers union, was one of several speakers representing unions that have endorsed Harris and underscored her commitment to workers. He took the stage in prime time in a red T-shirt that bluntly proclaimed “Trump’s a scab.” In his remarks, Fain championed a working class at war against the “billionaires class” and “corporate greed.”

Attacking Trump, early and often: Speaker after speaker condemned Trump for his actions in and out of office. Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York raised his conviction on 34 felony counts in a Manhattan court. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas contrasted Harris’ career with Trump’s, saying that “she became a career prosecutor, while he became a career criminal.” Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland recounted the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, calling Trump a “sore loser who does not know how to take no for an answer from American voters, American courts or American women.” And Rep. Robert Garcia of California said that during the coronavirus pandemic Trump had “peddled conspiracy theories across the country” while hundreds of thousands of Americans had died.

From one coach to another: Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr took the stage to praise Harris fresh from leading the U.S. men’s basketball team to an Olympic gold medal in Paris. “Leadership, real leadership,” Kerr said, is “not the kind that seeks to divide us, but the kind that recognizes and celebrates our common purpose.” He also praised Harris’ running mate, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, a one-time high school football coach. “Coach to coach, that guy’s awesome,” Kerr said.

