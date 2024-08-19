Honor Roll bike riders roll to Wyoming to honor fallen law enforcement officers

Nine bicyclists set off to Wyoming from the Spokane Public Safety Building on Sunday to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

The Honor Roll, a nonprofit organization composed of active and retired officers takes bike trips throughout the country for fallen officers, but Sunday was the first time the group kicked off its trip this far west.

The national organization has put on 14 bicycle rides throughout the country in just 10 years, including trips from New Orleans to Nashville and Colorado to New Mexico, said Ellen Pierson, a retired homeland security officer. Friends and family members of fallen law enforcement are welcome to join the group in the rides as well.

“We’ve had children of fallen officers with us as young as 8,” Pierson said. Sunday had its oldest rider join at the age of 84.

In the past decade, the Honor Roll has held over 40 memorial services on their trips and have donated thousands of dollars to law enforcement charities and projects in need of support and do so through donations and sponsorships advertised on T-shirts worn during rides, Pierson said. The group was able to give the Spokane Regional Law Enforcement Museum a $1,000 donation prior to leaving for their trip.

Museum secretary Sue Walker said the rides hosted by the Honor Roll are important to the fallen law enforcement and their families aren’t forgotten.

“My husband was an officer, so I understand it,” she said of the stories shared by families of fallen officers. “We need to honor our officers bottom line, but our fallen officers for sure.”

The trip that began Sunday will take the riders through Coeur d’Alene and Wallace, where they will shuttle to Whitefish, Montana, and spend a few days there before going through Yellowstone to reach Teton National Park and end in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, she said.

Pierson’s sister, Julie Pierson, a retired law enforcement officer who is involved with the organization says meeting others who work in law enforcement, their families and the survivors is special.

“It’s an opportunity, really, to heal, continue that healing process with them and their families, to know they are never forgotten,” Julie said.

Ellen said while some people count the miles they bike during their trips, she does not because, to her, it is not about the miles.

“It’s about the services and meeting people,” she said. “It’s not the number of miles we ride; it’s support we hope to provide to the friends and family involved.”

Walker said she is grateful to have the Honor Roll come to Washington, especially because a lot of the members had traveled all the way from the East Coast.

“I didn’t realize there were so many groups that honor our fallen officers across the nation, and for them to come this far out west to do this, it just means a lot,” Walker said.