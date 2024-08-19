Medical Lake seeks to preserve the landmarks that survived the devastating Gray fire

Business owner Kathleen Morse poses for a photo in a window of a historic Medical Lake building at 212 E Lake Street that she is renovating for both housing and a storefront on Thursday in Medical Lake. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Gerri Johnson walked out of her boutique the day the Gray fire broke out to see embers falling from the sky.

She turned, locked the door to her downtown shop, Farm Salvation, and prepared to evacuate.

“When we left, my husband looked at me and said, ‘Sweetheart, say goodbye to your building,’ ” Johnson said. “By all intents, we thought it was going to be gone.”

The fire came within three blocks of the structure, once home to the First National Bank of Medical Lake, Johnson said. It was a silver lining of “an unbelievably devastating day” that the 1900’s building, complete with the original vault and granite steps from the historic quarry west of town, survived.

Recovering from the aftermath of the 10,000-acre Gray fire, which burned 240 homes and displaced thousands of people, has been a daunting task for the rural community. Federal aid didn’t arrive for months, insurance claims have been a headache and only a portion of lost homes have been rebuilt.

Despite the challenges, the town has seen some successes over the past year, including efforts to protect what’s still standing after the fire.

Medical Lake entered into an agreement with the Spokane Historic Preservation Office to establish a town-specific registry of historic places last month, a move that will help protect the town’s landmarks as it navigates a new era, said Medical Lake city Councilman Lance Speirs.

“It’ll do a good job of keeping people from coming in and possibly carving up historic buildings, if the current owners care to preserve that,” Speirs said.

Logan Camporeale, a historic preservation specialist with the preservation office, said simply recording the history associated with those old homes and shops can have a meaningful impact on a community.

“It could contribute to Medical Lake residents’ sense of identity, which was challenged,” Camporeale said of those still working to rebuild. “Understanding your history helps to understand your identity.”

Camporeale said the registry may also act as an economic driver. Buildings or homes added to the registry can be provided a property tax incentive that allows the owners to rehabilitate at least 25% of the structure’s value. Any of the costs spent on the work are subtracted from the property value for a 10 year period.

Johnson, who co-founded the nonprofit ReImagine Medical Lake with her sister, Mayor Terri Cooper, said she hopes the economic benefits will be felt by the small businesses who struggled through the pandemic only to be met with tragedy. The nonprofit is focused on economic and community development, and has widened in scope since the fire to support those residents and businesses affected.

“The fire took more than just houses,” Johnson said. “It took a pretty significant toll on businesses. Some are still hanging on, but I think the combination of COVID, the economy and then a disaster is a lot to manage.”

While it may not be enough of an incentive to spur a revitalization of the entirety of the town’s business district, which is speckled with landmark’s like Johnson’s building, Speirs thinks it would be a great perk for those owners who do want to save the historic structures that remain after the fire.

“I think it’s important as a government entity to preserve that stuff, because there’s not a lot of financial incentive to do that,” Speirs said. “And really, the only people that are going to do that are historians or government agencies.”

Camporeale already has an idea for the first building to be added to the registry: the very shop and business owner that inspired the decision to enter into the agreement.

Realtor Kathleen Morse eyed the small two-story storefront on Lake Street for years on her commutes to her home in Nine Mile Falls, she said. She’d drive by and look longingly at the turquoise steel façade, the large leaded windows and the original brickwork.

After extending apologies to her husband, Morse said the structure is “her one true love.”

“I love her,” Morse said. “I walk in literally every day, and I go, ‘I love you.’ ”

Morse finally got her hands on the building around a year ago, and underwent an extensive renovation process to transform the interior of the former veterinary clinic into the children’s clothing boutique, event space and temporary rental apartment she plans to open later this month.

She’s named it the European Child, which is the same name of a similar shop she used to own in Seattle years ago.

Morse said she’s as excited about the opening as she is about what’s hopefully a wave of new businesses in town.

“I think big things are going to happen here and I was thrilled to get in on the ground floor,” Morse said.

During the renovation process, Morse learned there wasn’t a registry in Medical Lake to add her circa-1900 building to. She connected with Camporeale to get the ball rolling, and the two successfully got it across the finish line in July.

Camporeale said the county tasked them with pursuing agreements in rural communities with a population of 5,000 or less, who often don’t have the resources for preservation work, long before the fire. The city and the county jointly fund the preservation office, and the associated costs of adding those smaller jurisdictions is covered by the county’s allocation.

There was little traction in that effort, aside from an agreement with the town of Fairfield, until Morse got involved, Camporeale said. Medical Lake is now the second small community to enter into an agreement with the office.

“I had reached out to Medical Lake probably three or four years ago and didn’t have any luck,” Camporeale said. “But this time, having Kathleen’s interest was really helpful. When there’s a constituent or citizen who’s interested, that really has a better chance of getting the attention of the decision makers.”

Camporeale said he looks forward to learning more about the history behind Morse’s building, as well as the other properties, people and events that have helped shape Medical Lake. The office has already received some federal funding to assist in that effort.

Johnson, who has a fancy for local history due to her husband’s Medical Lake roots, already has some ideas for other prominent buildings to add to the register.

She’d like to see the Hallett House, which is already listed on the National Register of Historic Places, added and opened to the public one day. Her building is another strong contender, she said.

“I think there’s opportunity to register several others, so for the city of Medical Lake, it was an excellent decision,” Johnson said. “Just to know some of the local families and to know the deep, rich history here, it’s immense. It’s absolutely worthwhile.”