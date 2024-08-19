On this day in Expo history: Chinese Week begins at World Fair’s Folklife Festival

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

It was Chinese Week at Expo ’74’s Folklife Festival, and the activities included woks, kites and needles.

Two cooks from Seattle were planning to prepare Cantonese dishes and a Vancouver, Washington, cook would demonstrate Mandarin specialties.

Meanwhile, a Seattle acupuncturist was scheduled to demonstrate his healing arts.

Other activities included traditional Chinese folk dances, zither music, kite-making, tai chi, brushwork and jade and ivory carving .

In other Expo-related news, an unofficial renaissance fair opened at High Bridge Park and featured 30 artisan’s booths.

From 100 years ago: The “mystery woman” found wandering near the Carnegie Library was not Viola Dearing of Clarkston after all.

Three men who knew Dearing in Clarkston visited the woman’s detention rooms in city jail, took a look at the woman, and shook their heads no.

A day earlier, her landlady in Clarkston had called Spokane police to say that the photo she saw in the paper was a dead ringer for her boarder Viola Dearing, who had been missing for a few days.

Now, the mystery continued.

The middle-aged woman, who was found in a dazed condition, could not remember her name or where she lived.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1848: the New York Herald is the first major eastern United States newspaper to report the discovery of gold in California