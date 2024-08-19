Taylor Swift brings UK stabbing attack survivors backstage at Eras Tour

By Vivian Kwarm New York Daily News

Taylor Swift shared a “magical” evening with two girls involved in the deadly stabbings that took place at a Taylor Swift themed dance yoga class in Southport, England.

Swift invited the children on the London stop of her “Eras Tour” and spent time with the pair backstage after the show. Photos of the sweet moment were posted by the mother, Sami Foster, in a TikTok captioned, “You drew stars around my scars … ”

The montage of snaps shows the family posing with the Grammy winner, a moment Foster describes as “pure happiness.” “Making the most magical night possible for us all. thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always.”

Previous videos on Foster’s Tik Tok page show the family have been long time fans of the “Karma” singer and had attended the Eras Tour several times already.

On July 29, the girls were two of several affected by an attack that took place inside a dance school when 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, armed with a knife, started stabbing those inside. Three child victims identified as Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar were killed and 10 other were injured.

The attacker was charged with murder, 10 counts of attempted murder, and possession of a bladed article.

On Aug. 1, Rudakubana appeared in court for the first time where the judge did not set bail. “You are remanded into youth accommodation detention until proceedings are completed,” the judge told Rudakubana, per the Liverpool Echo. “I am not granting you bail today.”

After the incident, Swift reportedly sent gifts and balloons to the hospitalized victims. In the wake of the attack she wrote on her Instagram stories, “These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”