46-year-old man identified as pedestrian struck, killed by driver on Division Street

A 46-year-old man was identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a driver Friday night on North Division Street.

Bradley Nelson died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled the death an accident.

A dog walking with the pedestrian also died in the crash, according to Spokane police. Officers interviewed the driver and impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The driver told police he was traveling south on Division and approaching Lincoln Road when he saw a northbound vehicle swerve. The driver then saw a man in front of his vehicle in the road and was unable to avoid hitting him, he told police.