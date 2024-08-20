Letters for Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024

Pay for health care before warfare

“Healthcare not Warfare” – that was the title of a program put on by Physicians for Social Responsibility, Whole Washington, and Health Care for All-Washington on July 27 at the Spokane Central Library. The presenters highlighted numerous facts important for Spokanites to understand, including that the U.S. spends more on its military than the next nine countries combined (about $920.8 billion in 2023). It’s no coincidence that all of these other countries have universal health care with far better outcomes than our profit-first “system.”

We are also projected to spend $1.7 trillion to modernize our useless nuclear weapons arsenal over the next 30 years and spend $264 billion on a new ICBM system. We even send $3.8 billion in military aid to Israel every year, while its citizens enjoy universal health care. If we were to divert even a tiny fraction of this to our own health care and nationalize our health financing, as most other developed countries have done, our outcomes would likely be superior, and we could eliminate the $88 billion in medical debt to which 10% of Americans are saddled. It’s clear we Americans are suffering far too much for our government’s misplaced priorities.

The movement for change in Washington is strong, with an active Universal Health Care Commission and high popular support for the State Based Universal Health Care Act and Medicare for All, but most of our congressional representatives and both of our senators are lagging behind. Please write to them and the candidates with your health care horror stories.

Cris M. Currie

Mead

South Hill drivers create dangers

Spokane’s Police Department used to maintain a 14-member traffic patrol to stop and ticket drivers who violated speed limits. Morning radio broadcasters were alerted to give the locations police would be targeting. Motorcycle officers were used to stop and ticket vehicles exceeding speed limits.

The locations were often near school zones or marked street crossings. Several years ago, the 14-member patrol was cut down to three.

A uniformed police officer told me their department is not stopping any speeders. From Regal Street to Comstock Park on 29th Avenue is a “speeding zone” with vehicles going over 40 mph, often running red lights at 29th and Grand. Pedestrians, especially children and the elderly, are most at risk.

One of the most dangerous locations for pedestrians wanting to cross 29th Avenue between Scott and Grand Boulevard is due to the steep hill from Scott to Grand Boulevard. The city quit trimming 6- to 10 -foot weed foliage inside square concrete containers three years ago, making it dangerous for anyone wanting to cross to the shopping center. I personally spent six hours on Thursday to cut and remove foliage.

The new police chief must re-establish traffic patrols to stop and ticket speeding vehicles.

James Reierson

Spokane

Conroy for Congress

Rural voters in the 5th Congressional District have three important reasons to vote for Carmela Conroy this November. First, she will vote to put an end to the blockage of the Federal Farm Bill, without cuts to food stamps, and include funding for climate resilience grants to help them respond to increasing threats of wildfires, drought and smoke.

Second, she will also fight for a national right-to-repair bill requiring that manufacturers provide info so farmers can fix their own equipment.

Finally, she will oppose a national ban on abortion rights and move to revoke the prohibition of federal funding for reproductive health care.

So please join me in sending her to Washington, D.C., to represent us all.

Su Sawyer

Spokane

Cellphones should be jammed in schools

I’m a retired high school teacher. Cellphone addiction among high schoolers is a clear fact and a massive impediment to student learning. There’s a simple solution that will never be deployed: a cellphone jammer in every classroom. In many government buildings, these are a commonly used device when the need for discretion arises due to sensitive information being discussed.

The objection comes from parents who think it’s perfectly acceptable to text their kids while in class. School administrators dare not offend such parents. Please don’t buy into the notion that an easy solution isn’t possible. That simple solution is politically uncomfortable to those who have the power to employ it.

Bruce Market

Spokane