Two people shot in two shootings in Spokane

Two people were injured in two shootings this week in Spokane.

Officers received a report of a drive-by shooting shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of North Magnolia Street, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. They found shell casings in the street and no one injured.

Police tried to talk to residents of a house on the block, but they were uncooperative and provided different accounts of what happened, police said.

A short time later, officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of South Riverton Avenue for a person who showed up with a gunshot wound. Officers found a male who had been shot and on the ground outside of a vehicle.

Officers treated his wounds, which did not appear life-threatening, the release said.

The victim’s girlfriend told police the shooting happened near Mission Avenue and Hamilton Street while they were driving, but there was no evidence of a bullet hitting the car.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2024-20167659.

On Monday morning, officers responded to a shooting at a house in the 1100 block of West August Avenue and located a male victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to police. The victim called 911 and reported his mother’s boyfriend shot him. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said a witness heard two people arguing in the house and that the suspect fled in a truck after the shooting. Police found the truck but the suspect was not in it.

Officers said the suspect will be arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm when police find him. The investigation is ongoing.