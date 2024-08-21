Avista restores power to 10,000 customers who lost electricity for about an hour in Spokane

Much of Spokane’s South Hill lost power late Wednesday.

Avista Utilities reported that nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity around 9:15 p.m.

Many customers were restored around 10:25 p.m. By 10:40 p.m., Avista reported 3,665 customers still without power. Nearly all power was restored by 11 p.m.

Neighborhoods affected include East Central, the University District, Rockwood, South Perry, parts of downtown, and portions of Gonzaga University, Cliff-Cannon and Manito.

Attempts made to reach an Avista spokesperson were unsuccessful.

On its website, Avista listed the cause of some outages as “under investigation” and others as “equipment failure.” The utility estimated power would be restored to many by 12:15 a.m. Thursday. But some were expected to still be without power until about 2:30 a.m.

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center on the lower South Hill was affected by the outage, with lights lost in much of the complex around 9:30 p.m., though generators appeared to be providing some power.