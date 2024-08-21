Joy Oladokun brings ‘Questions, Chaos & Faith’ to Knitting Factory on Thursday

From staff reports

Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun is bringing her exploration of various genres and experiences to the Knitting Factory.

Oladokun, heavily inspired by her experiences as a queer woman of color, has dove into multiple genres as an artist: folk, R&B, rock and more.

Since her debut full-length LP “Carry” in 2016, Oladokun has released a total of four studio albums.

Her most recent record is 2023’s “Proof of Life,” which features artists such as Chris Stapleton, Noah Kahan and Mt. Joy.

A few of Oladokun’s most popular tracks include “Sweet Symphony,” featuring Stapleton, “Trying,” “Breathe Again” and “We’re All Gonna Die,” featuring Kahan.

So far this year, she has released a handful of singles including “Drugs” and “Questions, Chaos & Faith.”

Oladokun will be playing the Knitting Factory on Thursday as part of her “Catch Me While You Can” tour. Tickets, $25, for the 8 p.m. show are available online through ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the all-ages show.