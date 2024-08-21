Liberty Lake City Council aids Topgolf project

Topgolf, a golfing entertainment company, is looking to open a location in Liberty Lake similar to one in pictured hear in Hillsboro, Ore. (Courtesy of Topgolf)

A new golfing complex is inching closer to reality after Liberty Lake city officials shaved a couple of strokes off the zoning restrictions.

Before developers of Topgolf Callaway Brands, a global entertainment company, could begin raising their 150-foot nets and fire up their massive flat screens, they had to navigate around a couple of building-code hazards.

But thanks to a unanimous vote by the Liberty Lake City Council Tuesday, the project can move forward.

The code restrictions in conflict were in place to regulate the lights of sports facilities in the city, according to Lisa Key, director of planning, engineering and building for the city.

“This is not just about this applicant, its about the amendment and the uses it would apply to,” Key said during the meeting. “Not just Topgolf, but other users like the Hub, like Little League fields, etc.”

Topgolf’s techy driving range concept, which includes monitors to track ball trajectory, is planned for a vacant, 26-acre property northeast of the intersection of County Vista Drive and Kramer Parkway.

Though the code changes approved by the council decrease development restrictions for other projects in the area – like the impending Costco development next door – they closely align with the needs of Topgolf, according to documents provided by Key during the meeting.

The entertainment company operates its hundreds of other locations across the country until about 12:30 a.m. Previously, city code allowed for sports facilities to operate until 11 p.m. But now, facilities may have hours that mirror that of Topgolf, the documents said.

Other amendments approved Tuesday increase the allowable amount of glare from light fixtures and made it legal for facility operators to partake in what is called light trespassing. This refers to when lighting from a development illuminates land beyond property lines.

Light trespassing is now permitted in the area if the operator secures an easement from the affected property owners, according to Key.

Scott Wetterling, director of real estate development for Topgolf, gave a presentation about the project and its impact on the Liberty Lake community during the meeting.

The $24 million project is expected to provide jobs for about 150 construction workers, Wetterling said.

The structure is planned to include 72 bays, which are similar to lanes at a bowling alley, a two-story restaurant and bar, and rentable space for corporate events capable of hosting about 95 people, he said.

Once operational, the facility could generate between $20 million and $24 million in tax revenue during it first 10 years, attract 250,000 visitors annually and provide about 225 jobs.

According to Wetterling, the venue has more to offer than slices, hooks and fades.

“You don’t have to play golf to come and hang out,” Wetterling said. “You can just come and eat dinner, watch the game on the big-screen TV, enjoy a drink with friends and go home. There is no entry or membership fee.”

In an emailed statement, the Topgolf press team declined to say when construction may begin.

According to city records, no construction permit applications have been submitted for the property.