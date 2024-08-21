Roman Angelo no-hits Spokane Indians for seven innings, Hillsboro wins 4-1

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. – The Spokane Indians were almost on the wrong end of history on Wednesday. Alhough they avoided ignominy, they still ended up with a loss.

Hillsboro starter Roman Angelo became the first Hops pitcher to throw seven no-hit innings in a game and the Spokane Indians lost to the Hillsboro Hops 4-1 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Ron Tonkin Field on Wednesday.

Angelo walked two and struck out nine, earning his fifth win of the campaign.

The first-half champion Indians (31-19) stayed a half-game ahead of Vancouver in the second-half standings pending the Canadians’ late result.

Hillsboro was trying to complete just the second combined no-hitter in franchise history. The Indians didn’t get their first hit until GJ Hill led off the ninth inning against reliever Yordin Chalas. Hill eventually scored on a double-play grounder, but unlike Tuesday’s win there was no late-game comeback in the cards.

The Hops (24-26) got to Indians starter Connor Staine (4-6) for two runs in the first inning. Tommy Troy drew a lead-off walk and came around on a double by Gavin Conticello, who scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly.

Hillsboro doubled the score in the third. Gino Groover doubled, went to third on a line out and scored on Christian Cerda’s single. Cerda moved to third on a ground-rule double and scored on Jose Fernandez’s sacrifice fly.

Andy Perez went 0 for 3 and his 17-game hit streak between Low-A Fresno and the Indians came to an end.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.