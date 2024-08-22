Cheney school board passes resolution suspending rules for striking teachers

If they strike, Cheney teachers could face lawsuits and would be barred from entering their school while on strike, the Cheney School Board determined in a resolution passed Wednesday night.

All members present, excluding President Henry Browne, who was absent, approved the resolution that suspends several district policies and allows the district to take legal action against their employees.

The resolution also prevents striking employees from entering schools while on strike and allows Superintendent Ben Ferney to cancel school in the event of a strike.

Though closed to teachers, schools are still open to law enforcement, students, parents, other nonstriking employees or whoever else the superintendent allows.

If any employees request to take sick leave during the possible strike, they’ll need to provide a doctor’s note to prove their illness, the resolution requires.

In a provided statement, Ferney wrote the resolution gives the district options in the event of a strike.

“We are committed to reaching a fair and competitive contract while maintaining the financial stability needed for our staffing and student programs,” Ferney wrote. “We are excited to welcome our students back for the first day of school.”

The union, Cheney Education Association, voted this week to authorize a strike on the first day of school if the district and union don’t reach a tentative agreement before then. School is scheduled to start on Tuesday.

Union president Meridth Lemelin said the union was undeterred by the resolution and still planned to strike if negotiators don’t reach a tentative agreement by the deadline. She said her membership remained “hopeful” it would soon reach a tentative agreement.

“You would think it might sound scary, but I think our members understand the importance of getting a fair contract,” Lemelin said. “Not just a fair contract, the best contract.”

The parties were still at the bargaining table Thursday afternoon, union president Meridth Lemelin said. A mediator is assisting in negotiations. Though they’ve reached 44 tentative agreements after Wednesday’s session, some outstanding contract items are class size and compensation, Lemelin said.

A recording from Wednesday’s meeting was unavailable on Thursday.