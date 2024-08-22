Local scholarship and center named for former Frontier Behavioral Health CEO

Jeff Thomas, CEO of Frontier Behavioral Health, speaks before the groundbreaking for a new Frontier Behavioral Health mental health center on East Sprague Avenue on Dec. 6, 2016. (JESSE TINSLEY/The Spokesman-Review)

Former Frontier Behavioral Health CEO Jeff Thomas built a legacy as a key architect of the region’s shift to integrated mental health care, a practice that considers both physical and mental wellbeing.

Thomas, who died a year ago from respiratory complications, also worked to ensure those services were available to anyone in need.

Now, a local university scholarship and a Frontier outpatient site are being named for him.

The Jeff Thomas Behavioral Health Scholarship and Endowment was established at Eastern Washington University by the Coordinated Care organization. The scholarship aims to improve higher education access for underrepresented students interested in behavioral health, such as social work or psychology degrees.

At 3 p.m. Monday, Frontier will hold a dedication ceremony for its outpatient building that will be called the Jeff Thomas Center, 2118 E. Sprague Ave.

Thomas pressed for social services and the mental health needs of the region’s residents. He was known for his loyalty and support toward the agency’s employees, numbering more than 700, said Kelli Miller, Frontier’s CEO.

“Jeff knew that quality care wasn’t possible without a talented workforce,” Miller said. “This inspired Jeff to be a fierce advocate for addressing workforce challenges in our field.”

That included him partnering with local universities for student learning and finding ways to remove barriers in access to college for those wanting to enter the field.

“This scholarship is a direct reflection of Jeff, his life’s work, and the inspiration he was to all of us,” Miller said.

Coordinated Care provides free and low-cost health insurance coverage to more than 300,000 Medicaid, foster care, Medicare and marketplace members in the state.

“This initiative commemorates the extraordinary work of Jeff while demonstrating our commitment to solving health care workforce shortages and supporting the talents of those pursuing higher education to serve Washington communities,” said Coordinated Care CEO Beth Johnson.

Thomas got a master’s degree in social work from EWU.

He was CEO at Frontier from 2012 until his death in August 2023 at age 62. During his tenure, Frontier grew to become a lead provider in the region.

Prior to Frontier, he was executive director at Family Service Spokane for 15 years. Thomas was in that role when it merged with Spokane Mental Health to become Frontier in 2011, when he briefly was an associate director of the merged agency.