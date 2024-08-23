Edgar Martinez named Mariners hitting coach for remainder of 2024 season

Seattle Times staff

Edgar Martinez is back in a familiar role with the Mariners, as the Hall of Famer was named the team’s hitting coach for the remainder of the season.

Martinez, 61, rejoins his former teammate of 11 years (1994-2004) Dan Wilson, who took over the Mariners manager role on Thursday after the team fired Scott Servais.

“I want to thank Edgar for agreeing to join us for the remainder of the season,” Wilson said in a statement Friday. “I’m confident his deep knowledge of hitting and experience with our hitters will be a great addition.”

Martinez was previously the Mariners hitting coach from 2015-2018 and has been working with the organization over the last six seasons as a hitting adviser.

Over Martinez’s four seasons as hitting coach, the Mariners ranked tied for fifth in MLB with a .258 team batting average, averaging 4.52 runs/game with a .745 team OPS.

“When Dan reached out to me, I told him that I’d be happy to assist him this season in whatever way I could,” Martinez said. “I know the talent and work ethic this group of hitters has and I hope I can be of help to them.”