Montana ranked fourth most gun-friendly state, governor says

By Keila Szpaller Daily Montanan

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Friday that Montana is ranked the fourth most gun-friendly state in the nation.

“As Montanans, we’re proud of our Second Amendment-protected right to keep and bear arms and know we have a responsibility to preserve it,” Republican Gov. Gianforte said in a statement. “We’ll continue to keep Montana a sanctuary for freedom and free enterprise, and we’ll always defend the rights of law-abiding Montanans.”

According to his office, the ranking was released by Ammo.com, which describes itself as a brand that’s about “more than simply selling you quality ammo at a great price. It’s about arming fellow patriots in the War of Ideas.”

In its ranking of Montana, Ammo.com said the state “allows open and concealed carry with no registration or permit requirements. There’s no sales tax in Montana, so your firearms will be a bit cheaper than in most other states. You can also get a Montana CCW (carry concealed weapon) to legally carry in 34 other states (while Montana honors 43 other states’ CCWs).”

It described Gianforte as “about as pro-2A as one can ask for.”

The Montana Department of Justice notes anyone eligible to possess a firearm may conceal carry without a permit, although there are exceptions, such as in state government offices.

Earlier this year, a different group released a ranking related to firearms and Montana. Everytown For Gun Safety, which describes itself as “the largest gun violence prevention organization in America,” said Montana was 47th in the nation for “weak gun laws.”

The news release from Everytown said in Montana, a gun suicide death occurs every 46 hours, and the state has the third highest rate of firearm suicide in the country. In an average year, Montana sees an estimated 228 gun-related deaths, and 83% of gun deaths among children and teens are suicides, according to Everytown.

In the more recent ranking, from Ammo.com, states were reviewed on laws, reciprocity with other states, taxes, and legislators’ and governor’s “voting history.” Gianforte’s office described his work in the news release.

“In his first year in office, the governor made Montana a constitutional carry state and prohibited the enforcement of any federal law, executive order, rule, or regulation that infringes upon ownership, possession, transfer, or use of any firearm, magazine, or firearm accessory in Montana,” said the news release from Gianforte’s office.

His office also said the governor has “consistently defended Montanans’ second amendment rights from federal overreach,” including in a letter last February to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Montana is home to more than 150 firearms and ammunitions businesses, the highest per capita in the country, the Governor’s Office said.

“And to support them, Gov. Gianforte last spring protected Montanans’ retirement security from Environmental, Social, and Governance investing and Montana’s firearms industry from discrimination,” said the news release.

It also said the top 22 states ranked most-gun friendly are run by Republican governors. In the 2024 ranking, Montana falls behind New Hampshire, West Virginia, and Arkansas.

Daily Montanan is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Daily Montanan maintains editorial independence.