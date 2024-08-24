22-year-old motorcyclist dies after vaulting off I-90 exit in downtown Spokane

A 22-year-old Spokane motorcyclist died after he struck an Interstate 90 barrier and was vaulted off the Division Street exit ramp Friday night on the edge of downtown Spokane.

Jesse L. Comeslast was riding east on the interstate shortly after 9 p.m. when he tried to take the exit and failed to negotiate the curve, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. He hit a barrier and went off the ramp.

Comeslast, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Troopers said speed caused the crash and it’s unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved.