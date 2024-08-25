Commentary: The new-look Seahawks have arrived. Can Mike Macdonald engineer an era worth embracing?

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

At 6:53 p.m. Saturday, the ninth head coach in Seahawks history jogged out of the southwest tunnel, while a 2023 highlight reel boomed on the video board. With a red challenge flag stuffed in the back pocket of his navy pants, he paced past the 50, before removing his headset to hug assistant head coach Leslie Frazier.

Perhaps Frazier – the 65-year-old veteran of eight separate NFL staffs – reminded the man 28 years his junior to enjoy this moment. It only happens once.

Thus began – if you count celebrated scrimmages – the Mike Macdonald era at Lumen Field.

He has a lot to live up to.

Of course, reminders of the Seahawks’ previous eras were everywhere Saturday – hanging from the rafters, cheering from the cheap seats. During the Seahawks’ 37-33 win over the Cleveland Browns, jerseys of former players permeated Lumen Field: Marshawn Lynch, Russell Wilson, Steve Largent, Walter Jones, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Bobby Wagner, Richard Sherman, Shaun Alexander, on and on and on. Heck, the franchise’s throwback uniforms outnumbered the current crop.

That says something about a team tasked with outperforming its prideful past. Easier said than done.

For Macdonald – at 37, the youngest head coach in the NFL – the challenge is to chisel his own identity, after Pete Carroll strode the same sideline (in signature Air Monarch sneakers) for 14 consecutive seasons. It’s to rapidly recreate a dominant Ravens defense on the opposite coast. It’s to prove a trio of first-time coordinators – offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, defensive coordinator Aden Durde and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh – are ready to hold the reins.

It’s to engineer an era worth embracing … starting two weeks from now.

Which isn’t to say there was nothing to see on Saturday. In the Seahawks’ third and final preseason game, the team’s starters played a series apiece … and provided an intriguing teaser. The Browns’ opening drive ended in emphatic fashion, as defensive end Jarran Reed swallowed quarterback Jameis Winston for a 10-yard sack. Second-year corner Devon Witherspoon also contributed a diving pass breakup on Cleveland’s second offensive play, vigorously nodding his head in swaggering delight.

That continues an impressive preseason for Seattle’s starting defense, which previously allowed just 7 yards (and no first downs) on six plays in a 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

(Granted, those accomplishments came against a pair of backup quarterbacks, in Winston and the Chargers’ Easton Stick. So we’ll marvel in moderation.)

As for Seattle’s offense and special teams? There was a lot to like.

In his first taste of preseason play, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith produced a 62-yard touchdown drive – pinpointing a parachute to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 25-yard gain, before finding DK Metcalf on the following play for a 21-yard score. Smith was 4-for-5 for 62 yards and a touchdown in his only drive of the day, while kicker Jason Myers added field goals from 47, 51 and 58 yards out.

For starters, Saturday’s reps mostly removed rust.

For others, it mattered more.

With the NFL’s cut-down day looming Tuesday, jobs were likely won and lost. Second-year Seahawk Kenny McIntosh – who has been competing alongside rookie George Holani for the No. 3 running back role – likely cemented his spot, stiff-arming Browns safety Chase Williams into orbit during a 56-yard touchdown trot. Fourth-year wide receiver Dee Eskridge may have also bounded off the bubble, reversing field for a scintillating 79-yard punt return touchdown.

After Eskridge repeatedly pressed a finger to his lips, safety Julian Love physically lifted his teammate and carried him off the field.

For Macdonald, and for his team, this was more than a dress rehearsal. It was a Lumen Field debut. An opportunity.

“It’s a chance to go out there and earn yourself a job in this league, whether it be with us or another team,” Macdonald said earlier this week. “We’ll talk about it with the guys over the next couple days, but there’s so many examples of guys earning a spot in this third preseason game.

“Everybody’s on their own timeline, and they’re earning themselves an opportunity to play professional football, which is an awesome blessing. I’m excited. It’s not easy to have this opportunity to make your dreams come true, so it’s going to be a fun night.”

Of course, Macdonald’s dream begins in earnest against the Denver Broncos in the Seahawks’ season opener on Sept. 8. He anchors an outfit with few established stars and modest expectations, as ESPN slotted Seattle at No. 22 in its preseason power rankings last week. In Las Vegas, the over/under for Seattle’s season wins has settled at 7.5.

Macdonald’s debut also coincides with so many others in Seattle, as this sports city searches for an updated identity. The Mariners (Dan Wilson), Kraken (Dan Bylsma), Husky football team (Jedd Fisch) and Husky men’s hoops team (Danny Sprinkle) have all anointed new head coaches in 2024.

In Seattle, suddenly, newness – and nostalgia – are the norm.

It’s Macdonald’s job to make you love this team.

No better way than to win.