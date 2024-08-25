Strike averted as Cheney School District, union reach tentative agreement on new teacher contract

Cheney Public Schools and the teachers union reached a tentative agreement on a new contract late Friday night, possibly averting a strike.

Cheney Education Association President Meridth Lemelin and Cheney Superintendent Ben Ferney, sent a joint statement to district families announcing the tentatively agreed -upon contract.

“Both teams have worked tirelessly to reach a tentative agreement that honors the needs of the parties involved, ensuring that we are well-prepared to continue providing a high-quality education in a safe and caring environment,” the statement read.

Union members voted 96% to authorize a strike at a general membership meeting on Aug. 20. The strike would take effect the first day of school Tuesday, providing the district and union didn’t reach a tentative agreement before then.

The contract isn’t finalized until members of the union cast a vote to approve it. A vote is scheduled for their next general membership meeting Monday afternoon, a day before the first day of school.

Representatives from the school district and union met at the bargaining table for 18 sessions of contract negotiations commencing in May.

Teachers’ three-year contracts outline the conditions of their employment and details of their workday, including class sizes, work hours, vacation and sick leave, classroom duties and compensation.

There are 350 educators represented by the Cheney Education Association and around 5,600 students enrolled in Cheney Public Schools. The sweeping school district encompasses 380 square miles of Cheney, Airway Heights, the West Plains, part of southwestern Spokane and part of Whitman County. It’s the largest school district in Spokane County by size and the fourth-highest enrolled.