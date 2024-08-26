Cheney teacher strike averted as union members ratify new contract

School is to start as scheduled Tuesday in Cheney Public Schools.

Members from the Cheney Education Association, the union representing Cheney teachers, voted to ratify a new contract Monday afternoon and averted a strike.

Members voted 94% to ratify their new three-year contract, which includes conditions of their employment and details of their workday, including class sizes, work hours, vacation and sick leave, classroom duties and compensation.

In a statement, union President Meridth Lemelin wrote that after a “stressful several weeks,” she’s happy she and the rest of her membership will start school as scheduled.

“After advocating for competitive pay to help attract and retain the best teachers and bring consistency to students across Cheney public schools, the Cheney bargaining team and the district team were able to collaborate on an agreement that puts students and teachers first, while ensuring a healthy budget going into the school year,” the statement read.

Representatives from the union and school district have been negotiating the terms of educators’ new contract since May. Last week, union members voted 96% to authorize a strike on the first day of school if the negotiating parties didn’t reach a tentative agreement on a contract before then.

Friday evening, negotiators reached a tentative agreement with one day of bargaining left before the deadline.

School is to start today for students in first to 12th grade. Kindergarten and preschool kids will begin Sept. 9.

The Cheney Education Association represents around 350 educators in the school district that enrolls around 5,600 students.