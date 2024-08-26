Granny Caravan travels 16 cities to prove differences don’t have to divide us

Two Spokane octogenarians, Roz Luther, left, and Shirley Grossman are photographed on Aug. 16 in Spokane. They have been on a remarkable journey to bridge community divides and promote civic engagement through their “Granny Caravan: Unity Road Tour.” This unprecedented 16-stop tour across Eastern Washington aims to spread kindness, listen to residents’ concerns and encourage voter registration. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Revie)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Like many of us, Roz Luther and Shirley Grossman are concerned about the deepening political polarization in our county.

Unlike most of us, they decided to do something about it.

In June, Luther, 86, and Grossman, 82, launched the Granny Caravan Unity Road Tour – a 16-city tour of Eastern Washington, determined to demonstrate that our differences don’t have to divide us.

“We were so worried,” Grossman said. “People aren’t listening to each other – they aren’t treating each other with respect.”

The two urban-dwelling octogenarians realized they knew nothing about rural life or the issues facing residents in the small communities that dot Eastern Washington.

“We want to listen and learn about rural life,” Luther said.

With funding and guidance from the Yakima-based Rural Americans United, they focused their attention on the 5th Congressional District planning stops in towns including Ritzville, Deer Park, Colfax and Othello.

Their mission is to foster respectful communication and highlight the importance of community solidarity. They felt confident folks would feel comfortable chatting with them, even about touchy political topics.

“We wanted to do something nonpartisan,” Grossman said. “Grannies are pretty special and universal.”

In addition to registering voters, they’re documenting the questions and concerns of the people they meet and will present the feedback to Democrat and Republican candidates currently running for office in the district.

Wearing their trademark purple hats (“Red plus blue makes purple,” Luther said), they set up their table in public parks. With a dozen towns visited and four more to go, the tour has proved eye-opening in many ways.

In Davenport, Luther said they spoke with a woman who works for the local newspaper and asked her what item on the ballot was of most concern.

“She said the most important item to her was the Commissioner of Public Lands,” recalled Luther. “She said they have a new season – smoke season.”

Management of public lands is vital to rural communities, and it was something the Grannies hadn’t given much thought to.

As they drove through many small towns, they noticed vacant storefronts and empty buildings.

“We dipped into a totally different world,” Grossman said. “We had no idea what issues they faced.”

The ladies confess to being a bit naïve about their expectations. They sent advance fliers to each town and thought there might be lines of people ready to chat with them.

“We were hoping more people would take on our mission,” Luther admitted. “We even carried five extra purple hats in our car. So far, no takers.”

While the turnout hasn’t been high, they have heard back from rural residents.

They stopped for a meal in Ritzville and afterward found one of their flyers tucked under their windshield. Turning it over, they saw the handwriting on the back.

“We are concerned about healthcare and where it is headed.”

It was signed “Hometown Family Medicine Staff.”

“Transportation and getting to medical appointments is a huge dilemma,” Grossman said. “Something we never even think about.”

For the grannies, sharing tips about how to communicate civilly with your neighbor who may have different political opinions is equally important as learning about issues of concern.

They gave out handouts with ideas about how to have civil conversations.

“We are one America! We have so much in common,” Grossman said.

As their Granny Caravan Unity Road Tour winds down, she’s looking to the future.

“I’d like to take the Granny Caravan to colleges, but Roz isn’t quite on board yet.”

Luther reflected on her hopes for their tour.

“I hope we’re seedlings to encourage people who may not have the courage to express themselves and work for the values they believe in.”

Grossman nodded.

“What we are lovers of America – lovers of the future,” she said.

Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com