Missing climber found dead in Glacier National Park

Searchers have found the remains of a man who went missing in Glacier National Park last week.

The park announced announced Monday that Two Bear Air found the body of 32-year-old Grant Marcuccio on Sunday afternoon about a third of a mile east of McPartland Peak.

The cause of death is still under investigation. The park said in a news release that the body’s condition and location “are indicative of a fall.”

Marcuccio, who was from Whitefish, Montana, had been missing since Aug. 18. He separated from his hiking party to summit McPartland Peak alone and planned to rejoin them later.

That night, the hikers told rangers that Marcuccio never arrived at their planned rendezvous spot.

Two Bear Air and ground crews began searching for Marcuccio the next day. His body was spotted from the air Sunday around 2 p.m. below the ridge between McPartland Peak and Heavens Peak.