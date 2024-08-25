Oasis is ‘definitely maybe’ reuniting after 15 years

By Christi Carras Los Angeles Times

Backbeat, the word is on the street that Oasis is finally reuniting after 15 years.

After British newspaper the Sunday Times reported this weekend that feuding brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher were likely in the process of getting the band back together, Liam Gallagher seemed to confirm the rumors on social media.

In response to a Sunday Times post reporting that the siblings and former bandmates had “settled their differences” and would be returning to the stage as Oasis in London and Manchester next summer, Liam Gallagher wrote on X, “See you down the front.”

The “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” hitmakers are slated to play “multiple vast gigs” at Manchester’s Heaton Park and London’s Wembley Stadium, according to unnamed “industry insiders” cited in the Sunday Times.

Representatives for Oasis, Heaton Park and Wembley Stadium did not immediately respond Sunday to requests for comment.

After splitting up in 2009, frontman Liam Gallagher and guitarist Noel Gallagher pursued solo endeavors, and many Oasis loyalists lost hope that the siblings would ever repair their relationship and revive the act.

For a decade and a half the pair has consistently been called former bandmates. On Sunday, however, Liam Gallagher stoked fans’ excitement amid the reunion speculation by cryptically musing that he “never did like that word FORMER” on X.

The comeback rumors surfaced just days before the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut studio album “Definitely Maybe.”

The British rock band is also famous for its seminal sophomore album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” as well as hit songs such as “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” “Stop Crying Your Heart Out” and “Champagne Supernova.”