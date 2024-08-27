People’s Pharmacy: Ozempic nausea and constipation were too much to bear

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. My doctor prescribed Ozempic for Type 2 diabetes. I got the dose up to 0.5 milligrams after several weeks. Then I began to have severe nausea and constipation.

I lowered the dose back to 0.25 but eventually experienced the same symptoms. I had to stop taking Ozempic. The severe nausea, loss of appetite and constipation I had developed all resolved about a week or two after discontinuing Ozempic.

Sure, I lost about 20 pounds (I started at about 220), but the gastric side effects were intolerable. How can anyone tolerate higher doses of this drug?

A. People are highly variable in their reaction to drugs like semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy). We have heard from many people who experienced minor discomfort from these medications. But a few, like you, could not tolerate them.

One woman wrote that Ozempic caused nausea and vomiting for an entire week, leading to abnormal blood tests. Another had nausea so severe she felt she was in the first trimester of pregnancy although she was 75. Like you, when she raised the dose to 0.5 milligrams she had intolerable side effects.

While you had constipation, others have experienced diarrhea. A few readers found that the “intestinal apocalypse” they experienced was too intense to stay on the drug.

We discuss the pros and cons of Ozempic and Mounjaro as well as many other options for blood sugar control in our “eGuide to Preventing & Treating Diabetes.” You will find this online resource under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. Putting liquid bandage on my skin tags removed them easily and quickly. And none of them have returned. I told my dermatologist, and she was intrigued.

A. Skin tags are benign fleshy growths. Dermatologists frequently remove them with freezing or minor surgery. They often warn people not to treat them at home by tying a thin thread or dental floss tightly around the base. This might lead to inflammation or infection.

Other readers have also used liquid bandage, clear nail polish or instant glue. Why such topical products work is a bit mysterious.

A new option for do-it-yourselfers is Dr. Scholl’s Freeze Away Skin Tag Remover. This over-the-counter product contains dimethyl ether, propane and isobutane to generate cold, known as cryotherapy. Freezing tissue destroys the skin tag, and it should fall off within a week or two.

Q. I was prescribed hydroxychloroquine to deal with the pain of rheumatoid arthritis. The immediate response was very positive. The pain was under control.

However, after taking it for three months, I began to have red spots and skin problems on my hands, arms and legs. My dermatologist diagnosed a reaction to the medicine and instructed me to stop taking it and apply a steroid cream to the affected areas.

Was hydroxychloroquine tested for its long-term effects? Is this reaction common? It seems to be diminishing but I wonder if it will ever totally disappear.

A. Skin reactions to hydroxychloroquine are well-recognized and can be serious. Some people develop Stevens-Johnson syndrome, while others may experience toxic epidermal necrolysis. Both of these conditions may be life-threatening. Such reactions can be delayed several weeks or even months.

We’re glad you are getting better, but you may want to check in with an allergist or immunologist. Stay out of the sun to avoid making the problem worse.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.