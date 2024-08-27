U.S. soldier who entered North Korea will plead guilty to desertion

By Victoria Bisset Washington Post

An Army private who crossed into North Korea without permission last year will plead guilty to desertion and other charges, according to his attorney.

Travis King will plead guilty to five of the 14 offenses he was charged with - including three counts of disobeying an officer and assault on a noncommissioned officer - at a hearing in Fort Bliss, Tex., on Sept. 20, King’s attorney, Franklin D. Rosenblatt, said in a statement late Monday.

“He will plead not guilty to the remaining offenses, which the Army will withdraw and dismiss,” the statement said. King will also “explain what he did, answer a military judge’s questions about why he is pleading guilty, and be sentenced,” Rosenblatt said.

A spokeswoman for the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, Michelle McCaskill, confirmed that an agreement had been negotiated, but declined to provide further details because, she said, the judge has not yet accepted King’s guilty plea.

“If Pvt. King’s guilty plea is accepted, the judge will sentence King pursuant to the terms of the plea agreement,” McCaskill said in a statement. “If the judge does not accept the guilty plea, the judge can rule that the case be litigated in a contested court-martial.”

A conviction for desertion can result in prison time. King remains in pretrial confinement, McCaskill said.

King was 23 years old when he crossed the military demarcation line from South Korea to North Korea in July 2023, becoming the first American to be held in the country in almost five years.

Pyongyang expelled him three months later, after North Korean state media claimed he confessed to illegally entering the country. He was in U.S. custody within hours, a U.S. official said at the time, contending that King was “was very happy to be on his way home.”

King, who joined the Army in 2021, was due to return to the United States after completing an almost two-month hard-labor sentence in South Korea for assault and other offenses, U.S. authorities previously said. Instead, he skipped his scheduled flight and joined a tour of the Joint Security Area separating North and South Korea, and crossed into the North on July 18.

The Army charged him in October with desertion and other offenses, including attempting to solicit sexual photographs of a minor over Snapchat. The charging documents accused King of leaving his barracks without permission in fall 2022 and consuming alcohol against regulations. The documents also alleged that he kicked a staff sergeant in the head during an incident in October 2022.

The Associated Press reported that some other offenses, including possession of sexual images of a child, will be withdrawn and dismissed under the terms of the plea deal.

During his detention in North Korea, the country’s state media claimed, King told investigators he was disillusioned with inequality in the United States and decided to enter the North because of an “ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination.” The U.S. Defense Department said it could not verify North Korea’s report on King.

“Travis is grateful to his friends and family who have supported him, and to all outside of his circle who did not pre-judge his case based on the initial allegations,” King’s lawyer said in the statement.