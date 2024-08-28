Alleged burglar who cooked and cleaned is still at large, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says

By Rolf Boone Olympian

OLYMPIA – A Yelm, Washington, burglar who had the time to make a meal, clean up and point out an appliance that wasn’t working is a wanted man in Oregon, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents of the Clearwood Community Association, a gated community of about 1,300 homes on three lakes southeast of Yelm, reported that the man allegedly broke into homes and a car and tried to break into a garage last week.

Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Brooks said Tuesday the man is wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Oregon. He also is potentially facing new criminal charges for burglary and prowling, according to KING 5 news, which reported Monday that the sheriff’s office and a partner agency searched the community unsuccessfully on Sunday.

“When I arrived Friday morning, I noticed there was a note on my kitchen table,” Eddie Andujo said.

“It says, ‘I needed food, badly. I broke into your house. Please forgive me. I ate your food and washed my clothes and showered.’ ”

Although he broke into the residence, nothing was taken, according to the television station.

“He made spaghetti,” Andujo said. “But the funny part is, he washed his dishes. So he was a nice crook, I guess, I don’t know … and he folded the blankets he used.

“And then he goes on to say, ‘P.S. Your popcorn maker wasn’t working properly.’

“I thought it was a joke at first.”

But as he surveyed the home, he learned otherwise.

“My kitchen window was broken. There’s glass all over the sink and so forth,” Andujo said.