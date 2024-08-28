Dyan Jorge delivers huge hit in eighth, Spokane Indians down Tri-City 9-5

Dyan Jorge capped a four-run eighth inning with a bases-clearing double and the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils for the second game in a row, a 9-5 decision at Avista Stadium on Wednesday.

Tied at 5 in the eighth, Spokane’s Bryant Betancourt drew a leadoff walk and was lifted for pinch-runner EJ Andrews, who moved up on a groundout. Andy Perez was walked intentionally and with two down GJ Hill lined a single to center, scoring Andrews – who slid around the tag at home.

Cole Carrigg walked to load the bases for Jorge, who flared one down the right-field line. Right fielder Jadiel Sanchez, on a full sprint, slid for the catch, but he trapped it right at the foul line and all three runners scored on the play to make it 9-5.

Sam Weatherly (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up the win.

The Northwest League first-half champion Indians (35-21) had the early advantage.

Carrigg and Jorge led off the bottom of the first with walks and Charie Condon singled to load the bases. Kyle Karros grounded into a double play, but Carrigg scored. Bentacourt followed with a booming double and Jorge jogged home from third to make it 2-0.

In the second, Indians starter Jack Mahoney gave up back-to-back hits to Sanchez and Shane Matheny ahead of Werner Blakely’s opposite-field home run, his second of the season.

The Indians responded with three in the third. Jose Cordova hit a run-scoring double and Andy Perez knocked him in with a single to make it 5-3.

Jose Cordova drives one to the gap and adds to Spokane’s lead in the third. #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/VOT2lp7zs6 — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) August 29, 2024

Matheny got one back in the fourth for Tri-City (23-33) with a solo home run over the caboose in right-center, his first of the season.

It stayed that way until the eighth. Tri-City’s Mac McCroskey walked with one down, moved up on a sacrifice, and scored on a ground ball single by Sanchez to tie it 5-5.

Mahoney fought through five innings. He allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

The series continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m.