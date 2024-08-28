‘Everybody’s gonna eat:’ Pig Out in the Park returns for 42nd year

Caruso’s Sandwiches’ Bristol Myers, left, supervises the placement of a cooler being moved by employees Logan Pleger, center, and Keisyn Claunch as they set up their Pig Out In the Park food booth Tuesday in Riverfront Park. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

As they walked together downtown Tuesday, Dan and Linda Miller told family “how wonderful” Spokane’s annual Pig Out in the Park event is. Nearby, dozens of restaurants and small businesses set up tents in preparation for one of the largest local food and music events of the year.

Founder of Pig Out, Bill Burke, said this year boasts the most food vendors he has ever had.

He has 65 food vendors and 45 market vendors.

What is often the biggest draw over the six-day-long event is the lineup of bands, which has swelled to 150 this year.

Dan Miller, 67, has lived in Spokane for 10 years and gone to Pig Out once before. He said that he was most excited for the music – in particular the Friday performance of the band Nu Jack City.

“You hear great music and get assaulted by all the smells,” Miller said. “When you come here, you’re amazed at the variety of food that’s available.”

Dan’s mother, Betty Miller, 89, said the event is a great way to draw people to the park.

“I think it’s fabulous,” she said. “And especially that so much is free – the families of any size can come no matter what, and they just have to buy the food. And everybody’s gonna eat.”

Julie and Dave Blankenship were setting up a booth for Julie’s business: Six Chicks Boutique based in Port Orchard, Washington. The pair, who are returning for their second year, is excited for nice weather and big crowds. And, in Julie’s case, a deep fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

“Yeah, I gotta say, that’s one of my favorite foods,” she said. “But you can only eat it about once a year. We saved it for this.”

Comparing it to the expense of a typical fair, which includes entrance fees, rides, games and food costs, Dave Blankenship said that the community appreciates an affordable festival.

“It’s just a family friendly, free time,” he said. “People ain’t got to spend less than to come out and listen to the music. That’s why this show’s such a good turnout.”

Burke is aware of the importance of affordability for the public.

“We recognize what things and conditions are really like,” Burke said. “That’s why Pig Out is always free. The shows are always free.”

Burke is excited for some new vendors like Makiel’s Lobster Rolls, a locally owned food truck coming back after a vandalism incident earlier this year.

“He’s a real nice guy and you take a liking to him immediately,” Burke said, not to mention how great his product is.

The adult beverage gardens are expanding this year, with five places to grab a drink.

Other food vendors come from across the region, bringing new flavors to the Inland Northwest, Burke said.

Longhorn Barbeque is a local restaurant that has had a presence at Pig Out for around 20 years, according to current owner Zac Smith.

“Spokane shows up for it bigtime,” he said.

Smith has worked the booth for the past 12 years, saying that there is just something different about barbequing outside.

“I think it’s gotten bigger throughout the years. Saturday it’ll be wall to wall people,” Smith said. “We’ll probably sell 5,000 or so sandwiches.”

The Riverfront Park redesign has just made the event even better, Burke said.

“Riverfront Park, there’s not a better outdoor stage anywhere in the Pacific Northwest,” Burke said. “We’re very fortunate.”

Reporter Emma Epperly contributed to this story.