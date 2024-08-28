It’s zucchini season: Time to harvest and cook batches of new squash-centered recipes

Italian Tortellini Spinach Vegetable Soup is a great way to use garden zucchini. (Cindy Hval/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

It’s the second most wonderful time of the year!

Zucchini season is upon us, and our garden is overflowing with great green gourds.

Like most years, I fretted about whether we’d have enough.

Don’t laugh.

We had a cool spring. Plus, my husband, Derek, planted our garden a bit late due to foot surgery and a bro’s trip to Ireland and Scotland.

In late July, I pulled the last loaf of Lemon Zucchini Bread from the freezer and harvested our first small squash the same day.

When we visited our grandkids in Ohio, I texted the son in charge of keeping our cats, yard, and garden alive to please keep an eye on the zucchini. I’ve learned the hard way how quickly an average-size squash can morph into a green giant the minute your back is turned.

Derek warned me before we left.

“You picked one. Now the others know they need to replenish their ranks.”

I’m not sure if that’s how gardening works, but he was right. I have a huge bowl of grated zucchini in the fridge, and my countertops are squished with squash!

No worries. In addition to gifting gourds to friends and neighbors, I’ve got plenty of recipes that call for my favorite fruit.

Yes, fruit.

From a soup I love so much, I actually BUY zucchini to make it if I’m out, to savory cornbread to sweet, green-flecked chocolate chip cookies, there are endless ways to celebrate the season.

Italian Spinach and Tortellini Soup

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 medium, chopped uncooked onion

2 medium, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced uncooked zucchini

3 medium garlic cloves, minced

1½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

3/4 teaspoon salt

¼ tsp freshly ground Black pepper

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes (or more if you like it spicy!)

43½ ounces reduced-sodium vegetable (or chicken) broth

1 (14½-ounce) can diced tomatoes

½ cup water

9 ounces refrigerated cheese-filled tortellini

4 cups loosely packed or chopped fresh spinach

¼ cup chopped basil

Grated Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Add zucchini and cook, stirring occasionally, until zucchini is crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Add garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 30 seconds.

Stir in broth, tomatoes, and water. Cover and bring to a boil. Stir in tortellini and cook according to the timing on the package. Stir in spinach and cook until wilted about 1 minute.

Ladle soup evenly into 6 bowls and sprinkle evenly with basil and cheese.

Zucchini Cornbread Casserole

4 cups shredded zucchini

1 onion, chopped

2 eggs, beaten

1 (8½-ounce) package corn muffin mix

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoonground black pepper

8 ounces Cheddar cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 2-quart casserole dish.

In a large bowl, mix zucchini, onion, eggs, muffin mix, salt and pepper. Stir in 4 ounces of cheese. Spread the mixture into a greased casserole dish and top with the remaining 4 ounces of cheese.

Bake for 60 minutes.

Note: This is a perfect side dish for summer barbecues or fall soups.

Zucchini Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1 cup softened butter

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 large eggs, beaten

1½ teaspoon vanilla

1½ cup shredded zucchini, packed (about three 8-inch zucchini, peeled if you don’t like green flecks in your cookies, but I’ve never bothered to peel them.)

1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans (I have a kid with nut allergies, so this ingredient is easily skipped)

6 ounces chocolate chips

4 cups flour (not sifted, but gently packed)

Mix sugars with butter until fluffy. Add soda and mix thoroughly. Add beaten eggs. Mix thoroughly.

Add vanilla, mix. Add zucchini, mix. And nuts, mix. (Sensing a theme?) Add chocolate chips, mix. Add flour one cup at a time, stirring after each cup. The dough will be stiff. You can chill for 15 minutes, but I never do.

Drop by teaspoonfuls onto a greased or parchment-lined cookie sheet.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

Note: These cake-like cookies freeze well. This cookie recipe is adapted from the book “Apple Turnover Murder” by Joanne Fluke.

