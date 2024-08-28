Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall in southern Japan

By Hisako Ueno and Yan Zhuang New York Times

Typhoon Shanshan made landfall in Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost island, at about 8 a.m. Thursday local time, the country’s meteorological agency said.

It had weakened as it approached the island, according to the U.S. Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center. But it was still lashing parts of southern Japan with torrential rain, and the risk of life-threatening landslides and floods was rapidly increasing, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned.

The powerful storm had sustained winds of up to 97 mph early Thursday, equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. It made landfall near Satsumasendai City, which has a population of about 100,000, in Kagoshima prefecture.

Three people died after a landslide buried their home in Gamagori City in central Japan, which was hit by heavy rain, the local government said early Thursday.

About 1 million people were under evacuation orders and almost 40 people have been injured in the storm, according to public broadcaster NHK. About 253,000 people are without power, service provider Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and Distribution said.

On Wednesday, authorities issued rare emergency warnings for the storm in Kagoshima prefecture. They are the highest category of warnings possible in Japan, are usually issued only once every few decades in a given region, and indicate the possibility of large-scale disaster, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Toyota announced that it would pause production at all 14 of its Japan factories starting Wednesday evening, to protect its workers.

Over Tuesday and Wednesday, the storm moved sluggishly past the Amami Islands, south of the mainland, before heading north toward Kyushu. Its slow pace means it has lashed some areas with rain for hours, and some parts of southern Kyushu have received nearly 2 feet of rain so far, the meteorological agency said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.