Comedian Nikki Glaser hosting Golden Globes after Tom Brady roast

By Jami Ganz</p><p>New York Daily News</p><p>

After memorably roasting Tom Brady in May, comedian Nikki Glaser has scored big with her next gig – hosting the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

The annual awards show and CBS, which will air the ceremony on Jan. 5, made the announcement on Wednesday.

“The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy,” Glaser, 40, said in a statement. “It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so).”

“It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes),” the “FBoy Island” host jabbed.

Praising past Golden Globes opening monologues for featuring some of her “favorite jokes of all time,” Glaser noted that previous provocateurs like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais “have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear.”

“I just hope to continue in that time honored tradition (that might also get me canceled). This is truly a dream job,” she added.

News that Glaser would host the Globes comes after her breakout barbs on Netflix’s “Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.”

Comedian Jo Koy faced backlash for several of the jokes he made while hosting the Golden Globes earlier this year.