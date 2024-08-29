‘I like challenges’: Interim coach Redondo Krišková begins rebuilding Vandal volleyball

Romana Redondo Krišková was named interim head volleyball coach at Idaho in early August following the resignation of Chris Gonzalez in May. (Courtesy of Idaho Athletics)

Romana Redondo Krišková had zero interest in coaching until a knee injury ended her professional volleyball career at the age of 29 after six professional seasons.

“I thought I would play into my 40s,” said Redondo Krišková, who played on national teams for her native Slovakia for 16 years. “The injury happened and forced me to stop playing. I realized I have so much love for the game, so much passion and so much knowledge I can’t walk away. I decided to try coaching and I love it.”

That remains the case early in her coaching career as she’s tasked with rebuilding the University of Idaho volleyball program following two rough seasons on and off the court that led to former head coach Chris Gonzalez’s resignation.

Numerous current and former players alleged Gonzalez was verbally and emotionally abusive during two seasons as head coach. Gonzalez, who finished with a 5-51 record, was suspended in March and resigned in May, prior to the conclusion of two investigations, one by UI’s Office of Civil Rights and Investigations and another by a Texas law firm hired by the school.

Redondo Krišková was named interim head coach in early August, but she’s essentially guided the program for several months, handling player retention, spring workouts, recruiting and finalizing the schedule, which begins Friday at a tournament in Huntsville, Alabama.

She needed just nine words to sum up why she wanted to be the one to lead the Vandals.

“Because life is not easy and I like challenges,” Redondo Krišková said.

She’s met those challenges head-on. She only has one assistant – most Big Sky Conference programs list two or three – and Ben Kasun didn’t come on board until three weeks ago.

“Not going to lie, it was difficult at the beginning trying to figure things out,” said Redondo Krišková, a UI assistant coach last season following a stint as an assistant for a French pro team. “I’m kind of new in this role. It’s a big learning opportunity for me. At the same time, it’s a challenge and we were able to prepare for the season, recruit players and we have a schedule in front of us. We’re ready to compete.

“One thing I really appreciate from all the players is they’re excited for the season. They are listening to what I have to say and respect me as the coach and person. It’s always easier to work in such an environment. I feel like I’ve built trust over the last year and I was able to build those relationships that I think now are helping build the culture we want to build.”

Redondo Krišková, 31, isn’t afraid of hard work, noting that she “didn’t have an offseason.” She put in long hours during her standout college career at Virginia Commonwealth (2013 Atlantic 10 Player of the Year) and Wisconsin before playing professionally in six countries.

A few of Idaho’s top players last season transferred out, but 10 return with match experience, including team captains Taylor Brickey, Lauryn Arnold and Chiara Gennari. Redondo Krišková brought in four players, two freshmen from Turkey and two transfers.

There have been several encouraging signs early on for the Vandals. Most of the players were in Moscow one month before the first official practice for open gym sessions, strength and conditioning and team-building activities. The latter (team dinners, cooking class, one-night camping trip) “are a priority,” Redondo Krišková said.

“It shows you how much they want it (being together in July) on their own,” she said. “That’s something we loved to see in our scrimmage last Saturday. It was really standing out when the players were having fun on the court and enjoying it and sharing those moments with each other.”

It was probably expected coming off a 1-27 season, but Redondo Krišková barely shrugged when the Vandals were projected to finish last (10th) in the Big Sky preseason poll. She considers it an opportunity to show the rest of the Big Sky that the Vandals have been putting in the work.

“I’m telling the players to focus on teamwork, make sure we’re working together on the court, supporting each other and genuinely wish the best for each other,” Redondo Krišková said. “We have this healthy environment where everyone is competing and wants a chance on the court.

“It takes an entire team to make changes and change the culture and mentality of the team.”