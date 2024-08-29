Man accused of shooting his brother on Monroe earlier this month is found, arrested

A man witnesses said shot his brother outside of a Monroe Street gas station earlier this month was arrested by police Wednesday, jail records show.

Andrew J. Dunnagan, 37, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault after being accused of shooting his brother, 32-year-old Charles Manchester.

A witness told police the day of the shooting, Aug. 8, Dunnagan was looking for his brother because he claims Manchester stole $90,000 from him.

The witness said Dunnagan pulled his car in front of Manchester’s car near the 76 gas station on Monroe Street and Mansfield Avenue and blocked him in. That’s when she saw a man holding a gun and heard three pops, court records said.

Police initially said the shooting appeared to be drug-related.

Manchester was hit and taken to the hospital. He also identified Dunnagan as the shooter, court records said. Dunnagan wasn’t located until Wednesday evening between 6 and 7 , according to police spokesperson Daniel Strassenberg. Strassenberg declined to say how Dunnagan was located.

Dunnagan is being held on a $250,000 bond.