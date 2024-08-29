Multifaceted Lindsey Stirling brings violin, dance to Northern Quest

From staff reports

From staff reports

Lindsey Stirling first took the internet by storm over a decade ago, but the unique performer coming to Northern Quest Resort and Casino this weekend has yet to let up.

Stirling’s famed combination of the violin, dance and modern electric sounds was first introduced to the mainstream during her run on “America’s Got Talent” in 2010, which led to her being a quarterfinalist during the show’s fifth season.

As she progressed through the competition, Stirling’s routines became more complicated: In her last appearance before being eliminated, Stirling performed a choreographed number with several backup dancers while playing her own arrangement of Taio Cruz’s R&B hit “Break Your Heart.”

The show’s judges, who had praised her early performances, weren’t so kind during her final appearance: Piers Morgan told Stirling she either needed to play the violin or dance, not both, while Sharon Osbourne was of the opinion that the routine simply wasn’t good enough “to fill a theater in Vegas.”

“That experience, interestingly enough, was my first time really dancing and playing the violin,” Stirling told The Spokesman-Review in 2015. “I remember they told me specifically that I just wasn’t good enough to dance and play, and I remember thinking, ‘Do I stop? Are they right? Am I not good enough? Or do I just need to work harder?’ … More than anything, I wanted to prove them wrong so badly. I can do this, I am good enough. I wanted to show them and America and myself and my family who was there and saw it all happen, and that gives you quite a lot of motivation.”

Soon after, videos on Stirling’s YouTube channel went viral – including her collaboration cover of Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” with Pentatonix. The channel has accumulated billions of views and over 14 million subscribers.

Since 2012, Stirling has released seven studio albums with her most recent being “Duality,” which was released in June.

Stirling will perform Saturday at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino. Indie pop band Saint Motel will open. Tickets, starting at $49.50, are on sale at northernquest.com for the 7 p.m. show.