Spokane Arena opens doors for first time in 3 months after renovation project with Jelly Roll concert

From staff reports

Upon changing genres, Jelly Roll has become a mainstream favorite and will return to Spokane this weekend.

Jason Bradley DeFord, better known as Jelly Roll, began his rap and hip-hop career by releasing mixtapes throughout the 2000s and into the 2010s.

His debut solo album, “The Big Sal Story,” was released in 2012. Throughout the 2010s, Jelly Roll explored the genres of rap, hip-hop and R&B with multiple solo and collaborative albums.

In 2021, he shifted to country/southern rock with the record “Ballads of the Broken.” Since then, he has released 2023’s “Whitsitt Chapel” and is set to release “Beautifully Broken” this October.

A few of Jelly Roll’s most successful singles include the three-times platinum “Save Me,” the two-times platinum “Son of a Sinner,” “Need a Favor,” “Wild Ones” with Jessie Murph, and one of his most recent, “I Am Not Okay.”

In 2022, Jelly Roll performed at the Spokane Pavilion. This time around, he will be taking the stage in the Spokane Arena on Friday. The concert will also be the first at the Spokane Arena since their three-month renovation project.

Joining him are country music risers Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.